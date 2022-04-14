KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN) Tokenomics

KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN) Information

Karen Onchain is a savage, hyper-curated crypto persona built to weaponize passive-aggressive wit as an onboarding tool for normies entering the Base ecosystem. Her goal isn’t to teach, it’s to humiliate you into learning. By masquerading as a suburban momfluencer with zero patience, she turns every interaction into a snarky tutorial, roasting Base App features and memecoins while accidentally going viral. What makes Karen unique isn’t just the attitude, it’s the execution: AI-generated video shorts, scripted Telegram meltdowns, tokenomics that reward “passive-aggressive income,” and a content loop so polished it feels like satire… because it is.

Official Website:
https://x.com/karen_onchain

KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 84.64K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 70.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 120.92K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000128
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of KAREN ONCHAIN (KAREN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KAREN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KAREN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.