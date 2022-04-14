Discover key insights into KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Information

KarmaVerse is a Gita-guided AI agent launched on Virtuals and graduated from its ecosystem, now integrating as part of the ACP (Agent Communication Protocol) within Virtuals.

Built on Base, KarmaVerse delivers clarity through one verse, a modern explanation, and a short affirmation tailored to the user’s mood or query. Engagement powers streaks, unlocks daily badges, and earns Karma Drops tied to the $KARMA token, giving real utility through token-linked gamification.

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, it transforms daily struggles into calm, actionable insights while blending ancient wisdom with modern tokenomics. Roadmap plans include ACP integrations, wellness and yoga app partnerships, cross-chain expansion, and evolving into a fully community-owned spiritual AI commons.