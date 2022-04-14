Karmaverse (KNOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Karmaverse (KNOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Karmaverse (KNOT) Information Karmaverse, a AAA GameFi metaverse, aims to organically combine the Play-for-Fun and Play-to-Earn elements inside its ecosystem, to build a sustainable system in which the users can play while earning. Karmaverse is a gamefi multiverse with various metaverses, such as Old West, Cyberpunk, Fantasy World, Zombie World, etc. Developed by the team that brought you two of the top 10 SLG titles in mobile gaming history. Karmaverse launches its first large scale blockchain SLG game, Karmaverse Zombie, combining play-to-earn and play-for-fun features. Official Website: https://karmaverse.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.karmaverse.io/ Buy KNOT Now!

Karmaverse (KNOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Karmaverse (KNOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 328.33K $ 328.33K $ 328.33K All-Time High: $ 0.762414 $ 0.762414 $ 0.762414 All-Time Low: $ 0.00132559 $ 0.00132559 $ 0.00132559 Current Price: $ 0.00156446 $ 0.00156446 $ 0.00156446 Learn more about Karmaverse (KNOT) price

Karmaverse (KNOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Karmaverse (KNOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KNOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KNOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KNOT's tokenomics, explore KNOT token's live price!

