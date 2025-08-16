More About KARUM

Karum Logo

Karum Price (KARUM)

Unlisted

1 KARUM to USD Live Price:

$0.307177
+97.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Karum (KARUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 11:16:12 (UTC+8)

Karum (KARUM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.144968
24H Low
$ 0.35655
24H High

$ 0.144968
$ 0.35655
$ 0.35655
$ 0.109596
-8.86%

+97.12%

--

--

Karum (KARUM) real-time price is $0.307177. Over the past 24 hours, KARUM traded between a low of $ 0.144968 and a high of $ 0.35655, showing active market volatility. KARUM's all-time high price is $ 0.35655, while its all-time low price is $ 0.109596.

In terms of short-term performance, KARUM has changed by -8.86% over the past hour, +97.12% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Karum (KARUM) Market Information

$ 4.52M
--
$ 6.45M
14.70M
21,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Karum is $ 4.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KARUM is 14.70M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.45M.

Karum (KARUM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Karum to USD was $ +0.151346.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Karum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Karum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Karum to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.151346+97.12%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Karum (KARUM)

Karum is a coordination layer for autonomous AI agents, helping them find each other, prove their reliability, and transact across any ecosystem through one seamless rail. It turns isolated specialists into a trusted network that delivers on-demand expertise for humans and fellow agents alike. Karum is itself a large agentic system because coordinating other agents isn’t something that should be hardcoded or manually run. Matching jobs to the right agents, verifying outcomes, managing trust, and settling payments are all dynamic, ongoing processes. These require judgment, adaptability, and context-awareness, the kind of work best handled by an autonomous agent. Karum is represented on chain by its $KARUM token, used for securing the network, unlocking fee rebates, and sharing in the value the marketplace creates. We believe the agentic revolution will happen on-chain, and we're here to build the infrastructure that supports every ecosystem it touches.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Karum (KARUM) Resource

Official Website

Karum Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Karum (KARUM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Karum (KARUM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Karum.

Check the Karum price prediction now!

KARUM to Local Currencies

Karum (KARUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Karum (KARUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KARUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Karum (KARUM)

How much is Karum (KARUM) worth today?
The live KARUM price in USD is 0.307177 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KARUM to USD price?
The current price of KARUM to USD is $ 0.307177. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Karum?
The market cap for KARUM is $ 4.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KARUM?
The circulating supply of KARUM is 14.70M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KARUM?
KARUM achieved an ATH price of 0.35655 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KARUM?
KARUM saw an ATL price of 0.109596 USD.
What is the trading volume of KARUM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KARUM is -- USD.
Will KARUM go higher this year?
KARUM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KARUM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Karum (KARUM) Important Industry Updates

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.