Kassandra Price (KACY)
Kassandra (KACY) is currently trading at 0.00221156 USD with a market cap of $ 13.08K USD. KACY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kassandra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kassandra to USD was $ +0.0009723457.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kassandra to USD was $ +0.0001993690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kassandra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009723457
|+43.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001993690
|+9.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kassandra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+9.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kassandra is an audacious project to delegate money management in a decentralized, efficient, and customizable way, working as a marketplace for tokenized and data-driven investment strategies. For managers, Kassandra is a plug-and-earn solution to port complex money management strategies to decentralized ecosystems, saving time and costs when compared to the traditional market, helping managers to raise funds without the need for complex infrastructure.With Kassandra, retail investors will be able to delegate money management to professionals without hassle. The first curated tokenized investment fund to be launched by Kassandra will be the Avalanche Social Index, an investment strategy that would automagically invest in the most solid and engaged communities by using social data in partnership with the social data company https://heimdall.land
