KATT DADDY (KATT) Tokenomics
KATT DADDY (KATT) Information
KATT DADDY ran the streets of holyweird. from pimpin’ to preaching he did it all. until the fat cats of holyweird rekt his rep wen he wouldn’t sell his soul and his virgin hole. but hes back and ready to take down holyweird, save masculinty for the children and make ur wallet too fat to sit on. "succses is not about how much mony u make, but about the postive impact u have on others and masculinity… and cash" ~Katt Daddy
Help $KATT spread tha truth enter your totally real Katt quote in the box below, play with the settings until it looks good, download it and share that shit everywhere. they arrested him, discredited him, and took a few of his nine lives but the peedos of holyweird shoulda known... you can't keep a good pimp down.
Tokattnomics
1 billion supply 90% lp 5% CEX 5% marketing
KATT DADDY (KATT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KATT DADDY (KATT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KATT DADDY (KATT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KATT DADDY (KATT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KATT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KATT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KATT's tokenomics, explore KATT token's live price!
KATT Price Prediction
Want to know where KATT might be heading? Our KATT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.