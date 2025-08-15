Kava Lend Price (HARD)
Kava Lend (HARD) is currently trading at 0.00682042 USD with a market cap of $ 919.34K USD. HARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kava Lend to USD was $ -0.000258157772553696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kava Lend to USD was $ -0.0002499322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kava Lend to USD was $ -0.0016943969.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kava Lend to USD was $ -0.00252425649380202.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000258157772553696
|-3.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002499322
|-3.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016943969
|-24.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00252425649380202
|-27.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kava Lend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-3.64%
-27.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 HARD to VND
₫179.4793523
|1 HARD to AUD
A$0.0104352426
|1 HARD to GBP
￡0.0049789066
|1 HARD to EUR
€0.005797357
|1 HARD to USD
$0.00682042
|1 HARD to MYR
RM0.0287139682
|1 HARD to TRY
₺0.278614157
|1 HARD to JPY
¥1.00260174
|1 HARD to ARS
ARS$8.857679454
|1 HARD to RUB
₽0.543928495
|1 HARD to INR
₹0.5980826298
|1 HARD to IDR
Rp110.0067587926
|1 HARD to KRW
₩9.4727449296
|1 HARD to PHP
₱0.3895141862
|1 HARD to EGP
￡E.0.3293580818
|1 HARD to BRL
R$0.0368984722
|1 HARD to CAD
C$0.0094121796
|1 HARD to BDT
৳0.829022051
|1 HARD to NGN
₦10.4607509708
|1 HARD to UAH
₴0.28304743
|1 HARD to VES
Bs0.91393628
|1 HARD to CLP
$6.5817053
|1 HARD to PKR
Rs1.931542944
|1 HARD to KZT
₸3.67279617
|1 HARD to THB
฿0.2211180164
|1 HARD to TWD
NT$0.2048172126
|1 HARD to AED
د.إ0.0250309414
|1 HARD to CHF
Fr0.005456336
|1 HARD to HKD
HK$0.0534720928
|1 HARD to AMD
֏2.6141305776
|1 HARD to MAD
.د.م0.06138378
|1 HARD to MXN
$0.1280874876
|1 HARD to PLN
zł0.024894533
|1 HARD to RON
лв0.0296006228
|1 HARD to SEK
kr0.0652714194
|1 HARD to BGN
лв0.0113901014
|1 HARD to HUF
Ft2.3135546682
|1 HARD to CZK
Kč0.1432970242
|1 HARD to KWD
د.ك0.0020802281
|1 HARD to ILS
₪0.0230530196