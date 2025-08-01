More About KAVR

Kavari Price (KAVR)

Kavari (KAVR) Live Price Chart

$0.00228021
$0.00228021$0.00228021
-12.10%1D
USD

Price of Kavari (KAVR) Today

Kavari (KAVR) is currently trading at 0.00228021 USD with a market cap of $ 148.05K USD. KAVR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kavari Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-12.11%
Kavari 24-hour price change
65.00M USD
Circulating supply

KAVR price information.

Kavari (KAVR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ -0.000314194944652439.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kavari to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000314194944652439-12.11%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Kavari (KAVR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kavari: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00226894
$ 0.00226894$ 0.00226894

$ 0.00259441
$ 0.00259441$ 0.00259441

$ 0.00405396
$ 0.00405396$ 0.00405396

+0.14%

-12.11%

--

Kavari (KAVR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 148.05K
$ 148.05K$ 148.05K

--
----

65.00M
65.00M 65.00M

What is Kavari (KAVR)

Kavari revolutionises crypto trading security through decentralized protection protocols. Our platform Provides automated risk assessment, transparent claims processing, and real-time portfolio monitoring for traders worldwide. Crypto trading protection faces challenges including risk assessment complexity, claims processing difficulties, and blockchain integration barriers, hindering widespread adoption. Kavari is a next-generation decentralized protection protocol designed to provide automated risk evaluation, transparent claims processing, and AI-powered coverage services to enhance crypto trading security through a scalable and trustless ecosystem.

MEXC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Kavari (KAVR) Resource

Kavari (KAVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kavari (KAVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kavari (KAVR)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAVR to Local Currencies

1 KAVR to VND
60.00372615
1 KAVR to AUD
A$0.0035343255
1 KAVR to GBP
0.0017101575
1 KAVR to EUR
0.0019837827
1 KAVR to USD
$0.00228021
1 KAVR to MYR
RM0.0097364967
1 KAVR to TRY
0.0927133386
1 KAVR to JPY
¥0.3420315
1 KAVR to ARS
ARS$3.1278552654
1 KAVR to RUB
0.1850390415
1 KAVR to INR
0.1995639792
1 KAVR to IDR
Rp37.3804858224
1 KAVR to KRW
3.2025321429
1 KAVR to PHP
0.1328222325
1 KAVR to EGP
￡E.0.1108866123
1 KAVR to BRL
R$0.0127463739
1 KAVR to CAD
C$0.0031466898
1 KAVR to BDT
0.2785960578
1 KAVR to NGN
3.4918907919
1 KAVR to UAH
0.0950619549
1 KAVR to VES
Bs0.28046583
1 KAVR to CLP
$2.21864433
1 KAVR to PKR
Rs0.6464851392
1 KAVR to KZT
1.2399097917
1 KAVR to THB
฿0.0749277006
1 KAVR to TWD
NT$0.0682238832
1 KAVR to AED
د.إ0.0083683707
1 KAVR to CHF
Fr0.0018469701
1 KAVR to HKD
HK$0.0178768464
1 KAVR to MAD
.د.م0.0207955152
1 KAVR to MXN
$0.0432327816
1 KAVR to PLN
0.0085507875
1 KAVR to RON
лв0.0101469345
1 KAVR to SEK
kr0.0223916622
1 KAVR to BGN
лв0.0038991591
1 KAVR to HUF
Ft0.799213605
1 KAVR to CZK
0.0491157234
1 KAVR to KWD
د.ك0.00069774426
1 KAVR to ILS
0.0077755161