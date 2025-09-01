kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00618333 $ 0.00618333 $ 0.00618333 24H Low $ 0.00906595 $ 0.00906595 $ 0.00906595 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00618333$ 0.00618333 $ 0.00618333 24H High $ 0.00906595$ 0.00906595 $ 0.00906595 All Time High $ 0.00906595$ 0.00906595 $ 0.00906595 Lowest Price $ 0.00618333$ 0.00618333 $ 0.00618333 Price Change (1H) +0.31% Price Change (1D) +19.53% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) real-time price is $0.00809104. Over the past 24 hours, KAZONOMICS traded between a low of $ 0.00618333 and a high of $ 0.00906595, showing active market volatility. KAZONOMICS's all-time high price is $ 0.00906595, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00618333.

In terms of short-term performance, KAZONOMICS has changed by +0.31% over the past hour, +19.53% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.62M$ 8.62M $ 8.62M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.62M$ 8.62M $ 8.62M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of kazonomics is $ 8.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAZONOMICS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.62M.