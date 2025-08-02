KCAL Price (KCAL)
KCAL (KCAL) is currently trading at 0.00176451 USD with a market cap of $ 0.71 USD. KCAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KCAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KCAL price information.
During today, the price change of KCAL to USD was $ -0.00012010686807555.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KCAL to USD was $ -0.0013981493.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KCAL to USD was $ -0.0014094030.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KCAL to USD was $ -0.008013008195110978.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00012010686807555
|-6.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013981493
|-79.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014094030
|-79.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008013008195110978
|-81.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of KCAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-6.37%
+36.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KCAL Token is the Step App ecosystem token. It is used for a burn in the creation and maintenance of SNEAKs and Rewards for steps !
Understanding the tokenomics of KCAL (KCAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KCAL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KCAL to VND
₫46.43308065
|1 KCAL to AUD
A$0.0027173454
|1 KCAL to GBP
￡0.0013233825
|1 KCAL to EUR
€0.0015174786
|1 KCAL to USD
$0.00176451
|1 KCAL to MYR
RM0.0075344577
|1 KCAL to TRY
₺0.0717273315
|1 KCAL to JPY
¥0.25938297
|1 KCAL to ARS
ARS$2.4039507789
|1 KCAL to RUB
₽0.1411608
|1 KCAL to INR
₹0.1537417563
|1 KCAL to IDR
Rp28.9263888144
|1 KCAL to KRW
₩2.4506926488
|1 KCAL to PHP
₱0.1018828074
|1 KCAL to EGP
￡E.0.0858787017
|1 KCAL to BRL
R$0.0097577403
|1 KCAL to CAD
C$0.0024173787
|1 KCAL to BDT
৳0.215623122
|1 KCAL to NGN
₦2.7021529689
|1 KCAL to UAH
₴0.0737212278
|1 KCAL to VES
Bs0.21703473
|1 KCAL to CLP
$1.70804568
|1 KCAL to PKR
Rs0.5005561968
|1 KCAL to KZT
₸0.9574054809
|1 KCAL to THB
฿0.0573818652
|1 KCAL to TWD
NT$0.0524765274
|1 KCAL to AED
د.إ0.0064757517
|1 KCAL to CHF
Fr0.001411608
|1 KCAL to HKD
HK$0.0138514035
|1 KCAL to MAD
.د.م0.0161452665
|1 KCAL to MXN
$0.0332786586
|1 KCAL to PLN
zł0.0065110419
|1 KCAL to RON
лв0.0077285538
|1 KCAL to SEK
kr0.0170451666
|1 KCAL to BGN
лв0.0029820219
|1 KCAL to HUF
Ft0.6071855361
|1 KCAL to CZK
Kč0.0374781924
|1 KCAL to KWD
د.ك0.00053817555
|1 KCAL to ILS
₪0.0060169791