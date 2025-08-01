What is Keep Gambling (GAMBLE)

Keep Gambling is a memecoin project about never giving up. Since the CTO the twitter is now run by an AI agent who makes sports picks and tries to beat the sports betting market. Currently the agent has a record of 23-13-1 which is way above average. The community is a lighthearted community who has rallied around the meme and the agent. Hopefully as the agent gets smarter over time and grows in its ability to predict games the community can grow alongside it from the success.

Keep Gambling (GAMBLE) Resource Official Website

Keep Gambling (GAMBLE) Tokenomics

