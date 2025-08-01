What is Keep Network (KEEP)

A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps help contracts harness the full power of the public blockchain — enabling deep interactivity with private data. Keep Network aims to provide an off-chain “containers” — called keeps — that should keep private data safe from the public blockchain, thereby enabling smart contracts to maximize the full potential of blockchain tech without compromising on transparency or privacy. Keeps will be used to encrypt and store private data, and the keeps are to be protected by secure multi-party computation (sMPC) that allows generating, storing, encrypting and transmitting of data among different users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Keep Network (KEEP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Keep Network (KEEP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Keep Network (KEEP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KEEP token's extensive tokenomics now!