Keeta is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain designed to unify transactions across different blockchains and fiat payment systems, eliminating the need for costly intermediaries, reducing fees, and enabling near-instant settlements. With 400-millisecond transaction finality and the ability to process 10 million transactions per second, Keeta sets a new industry benchmark for speed and scalability.
Founded in 2022 and backed by Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, Keeta has been engineered to meet the stringent regulatory and operational requirements of financial institutions. Its advanced on-chain compliance protocols, including KYC and AML, ensure security and regulatory adherence. Keeta’s architecture natively supports asset tokenization and digital identity, making it an ideal platform for stablecoins and real-world asset transfers.
By facilitating cross-chain transactions and interoperability with existing payment systems, Keeta bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat, enabling a secure, efficient, and compliant global financial ecosystem.
Keeta (KTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Keeta (KTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
