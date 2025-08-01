What is Keira (KEIRA)

Keira is an AI agent that merges Generative AI with blockchain technology to create a unified platform for gaming, entertainment, and onchain transactions. She’s not just a tool—she’s a personality-driven influencer and a scalable SaaS framework. Keira helps users navigate decentralized economies while building her own brand presence on platforms like Twitch and Instagram. Her Minions Framework offers specialized modules (or “minions”) that excel at tasks like NFT trading, token swaps, and gaming assistance. These minions can also be licensed as vertical SaaS solutions, enabling businesses to integrate Keira’s capabilities into their own platforms. By combining advanced AI architectures with a unique influencer persona, Keira delivers a unified onchain experience that’s personalized, engaging, and scalable.

Keira (KEIRA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Keira (KEIRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Keira (KEIRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KEIRA token's extensive tokenomics now!