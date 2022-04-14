KEIRO (KEIRO) Tokenomics
$KEIRO is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency token that stands as the space-age sibling of Dogecoin. Launched on the cutting-edge Kaspa BlockDAG network, $KEIRO aims to revolutionize the crypto space with a truly decentralized approach. With a fair launch and no premine, as well as zero team or VC allocations, $KEIRO ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and benefit from its growth. The project challenges the status quo of meme coins by moving beyond just community-driven humor, focusing instead on creating something extraordinary with tangible value in the rapidly evolving world of crypto.
KEIRO (KEIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KEIRO (KEIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEIRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KEIRO's tokenomics, explore KEIRO token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.