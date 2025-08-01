What is Kekius Maximus (KM)

Kekius Maximus is a memecoin that was launched prior to Elon Musk changing his X profile to "Kekius Maximus" alongside an image of Pepe the Frog in golden armor. It holds the distinction of being the first on-chain contract for this memecoin, embodying the spirit of meme culture within cryptocurrency. Inspired by the internet's fondness for Pepe, the project seeks to fuse humor, satire, and a sense of community in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, highlighting how memes can influence digital economies.

Kekius Maximus (KM) Resource Official Website

Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kekius Maximus (KM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KM token's extensive tokenomics now!