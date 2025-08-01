More About RSETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Logo

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Live Price Chart

$3,861.95
$3,861.95$3,861.95
-4.60%1D
USD

Price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Today

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is currently trading at 3,861.95 USD with a market cap of $ 1.63B USD. RSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.68%
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH 24-hour price change
422.90K USD
Circulating supply

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH to USD was $ -189.830304221133.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH to USD was $ +1,974.0801549250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH to USD was $ +1,855.9987165050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH to USD was $ +1,953.095211985195.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -189.830304221133-4.68%
30 Days$ +1,974.0801549250+51.12%
60 Days$ +1,855.9987165050+48.06%
90 Days$ +1,953.095211985195+102.32%

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3,796.6
$ 3,796.6$ 3,796.6

$ 4,067.31
$ 4,067.31$ 4,067.31

$ 4,216.2
$ 4,216.2$ 4,216.2

-0.25%

-4.68%

+1.15%

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.63B
$ 1.63B$ 1.63B

--
----

422.90K
422.90K 422.90K

What is Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH)

rsETH is a Liquid Restaked Token (LRT) issued by Kelp DAO designed to offer liquidity to illiquid assets deposited into restaking platforms, such as EigenLayer. It aims to address the risks and challenges posed by the current offering of restaking

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Resource

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RSETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH)

Disclaimer

RSETH to Local Currencies

1 RSETH to VND
101,627,214.25
1 RSETH to AUD
A$5,986.0225
1 RSETH to GBP
2,896.4625
1 RSETH to EUR
3,359.8965
1 RSETH to USD
$3,861.95
1 RSETH to MYR
RM16,490.5265
1 RSETH to TRY
157,026.887
1 RSETH to JPY
¥579,292.5
1 RSETH to ARS
ARS$5,297,591.293
1 RSETH to RUB
313,204.145
1 RSETH to INR
337,225.474
1 RSETH to IDR
Rp63,310,645.608
1 RSETH to KRW
5,408,892.692
1 RSETH to PHP
225,074.446
1 RSETH to EGP
￡E.187,574.9115
1 RSETH to BRL
R$21,626.92
1 RSETH to CAD
C$5,329.491
1 RSETH to BDT
471,853.051
1 RSETH to NGN
5,914,151.6105
1 RSETH to UAH
161,004.6955
1 RSETH to VES
Bs475,019.85
1 RSETH to CLP
$3,757,677.35
1 RSETH to PKR
Rs1,094,940.064
1 RSETH to KZT
2,100,012.5515
1 RSETH to THB
฿126,710.5795
1 RSETH to TWD
NT$115,704.022
1 RSETH to AED
د.إ14,173.3565
1 RSETH to CHF
Fr3,128.1795
1 RSETH to HKD
HK$30,316.3075
1 RSETH to MAD
.د.م35,220.984
1 RSETH to MXN
$72,913.616
1 RSETH to PLN
14,443.693
1 RSETH to RON
лв17,147.058
1 RSETH to SEK
kr37,808.4905
1 RSETH to BGN
лв6,603.9345
1 RSETH to HUF
Ft1,352,223.173
1 RSETH to CZK
83,109.164
1 RSETH to KWD
د.ك1,181.7567
1 RSETH to ILS
13,092.0105