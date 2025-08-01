Kenshi Price (KNS)
Kenshi (KNS) is currently trading at 0.00170039 USD with a market cap of $ 1.47M USD. KNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KNS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Kenshi to USD was $ -0.000229659763926627.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kenshi to USD was $ +0.0000091531.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kenshi to USD was $ -0.0004612573.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kenshi to USD was $ -0.0006905013843806033.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000229659763926627
|-11.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000091531
|+0.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004612573
|-27.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006905013843806033
|-28.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kenshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-11.89%
-10.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kenshi delivers a versatile and user-friendly platform for crafting tailor-made blockchain solutions. Featuring the Kenshi Deep Index, the Kenshi Custom Oracle Network, the Kenshi Blockchain IoT SDK, and a low-code ecosystem, Kenshi facilitates seamless interaction between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 data.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kenshi (KNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 KNS to VND
₫44.74576285
|1 KNS to AUD
A$0.0026356045
|1 KNS to GBP
￡0.0012752925
|1 KNS to EUR
€0.0014793393
|1 KNS to USD
$0.00170039
|1 KNS to MYR
RM0.0072606653
|1 KNS to TRY
₺0.0691378574
|1 KNS to JPY
¥0.2550585
|1 KNS to ARS
ARS$2.3324929786
|1 KNS to RUB
₽0.1366093326
|1 KNS to INR
₹0.1486310899
|1 KNS to IDR
Rp27.8752414416
|1 KNS to KRW
₩2.3881807511
|1 KNS to PHP
₱0.0990477175
|1 KNS to EGP
￡E.0.0825709384
|1 KNS to BRL
R$0.0095051801
|1 KNS to CAD
C$0.0023465382
|1 KNS to BDT
৳0.2077536502
|1 KNS to NGN
₦2.6039602421
|1 KNS to UAH
₴0.0708892591
|1 KNS to VES
Bs0.20914797
|1 KNS to CLP
$1.65447947
|1 KNS to PKR
Rs0.4820945728
|1 KNS to KZT
₸0.9246210703
|1 KNS to THB
฿0.0557557881
|1 KNS to TWD
NT$0.0509266805
|1 KNS to AED
د.إ0.0062404313
|1 KNS to CHF
Fr0.0013773159
|1 KNS to HKD
HK$0.0133310576
|1 KNS to MAD
.د.م0.0155075568
|1 KNS to MXN
$0.0320693554
|1 KNS to PLN
zł0.0063594586
|1 KNS to RON
лв0.0075497316
|1 KNS to SEK
kr0.0166468181
|1 KNS to BGN
лв0.0029076669
|1 KNS to HUF
Ft0.5947454103
|1 KNS to CZK
Kč0.036558385
|1 KNS to KWD
د.ك0.00052031934
|1 KNS to ILS
₪0.0057983299