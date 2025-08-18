What is Kenya Digital Token (KDT)

The world's first National Digital Token, empowering Kenyan citizens with financial inclusion and supported by the Government of Kenya. $KDT is a civic digital expression intended to celebrate national identity, technological progress, and shared participation in the future of Kenya. It is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or any form of security or other financial or regulated instrument. $KDT is a non-political, citizen-led initiative and is not affiliated with any political party, campaign, officeholder, or government agency. $KDT does not represent or promote any political views, agendas, or ideologies, and is not intended to be used for any political purpose or influence.

Kenya Digital Token (KDT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

KDT to Local Currencies

Kenya Digital Token (KDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kenya Digital Token (KDT) How much is Kenya Digital Token (KDT) worth today? The live KDT price in USD is 0.00601976 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KDT to USD price? $ 0.00601976 . Check out The current price of KDT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kenya Digital Token? The market cap for KDT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KDT? The circulating supply of KDT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KDT? KDT achieved an ATH price of 0.203115 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KDT? KDT saw an ATL price of 0.00598247 USD . What is the trading volume of KDT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KDT is -- USD . Will KDT go higher this year? KDT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KDT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

