KeptChain is the first virtual currency for the real world, setting a new standard in tourism. Experience the safest, most transparent, and reliable cryptocurrency that transcends borders, transforming Kept Chain into the universal currency of travel. In the bustling world of travel, financial transactions across borders are fraught with high fees, currency exchange complexities, and varying levels of security and acceptance. KeptChain, a pioneering cryptocurrency tailored for the travel industry, aims to resolve these pervasive issues. Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, KeptChain offers a universal, secure, and cost-effective payment solution that transcends geographical and financial barriers. Designed specifically for global travelers, KeptChain ensures that payments for services such as accommodations, transportation, and entertainment are seamless, economical, and instant. By integrating directly with travel service providers, KeptChain not only simplifies transactions but also enhances the overall security and efficiency of consumer spending abroad. This innovative approach promises to transform how travelers manage their finances, making global tourism more accessible and enjoyable.
Understanding the tokenomics of KeptChain (KEPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
