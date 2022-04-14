Ketaicoin (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics
Ketaicoin (ETHEREUM) Information
What is the project about?
Ketaicoin, running on the ETH CHAIN,is not just another cryptocurrency. It is a revolutionary technology that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) to flourish. With Ketaicoin, you can break free from traditional financial systems and take control of your investments like never before.
What makes your project unique?
In an era where scams and fraudulent schemes are rampant, it is crucial to make informed decisions. Ethereum encourages rationality by providing transparency and security through its blockchain technology. Say goodbye to shady dealings and hello to a trustworthy investment ecosystem.
History of your project.
We're a memecoin born out of scam movies, but we're against scams and rug projects. Many people in the encryption market have the same experience, many people have been scammed, or Stud is in debt. We will use some of the tax money to fund the anti-fraud charity.
What’s next for your project?
Ketaicoin believes in inclusivity. It empowers individuals from all walks of life to participate in the global economy without any intermediaries or restrictions. By embracing Ketaicoin,you become part of a community that values fairness, equality, and financial freedom.
What can your token be used for?
Own blockchain,smart contracts and Dapps, Launchpad and charity.
Ketaicoin (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Ketaicoin (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ketaicoin (ETHEREUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHEREUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHEREUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.