KeyChain is the world's first public chain protocol with "full dimensional intelligence" as its core. It deeply integrates layered heterogeneous architecture, anti quantum security, zero latency cross chain interoperability protocol, and environment adaptive consensus mechanism, aiming to break through the "impossible triangle" of blockchain and build a high-performance underlying infrastructure that supports tens of thousands of TPS, millisecond level confirmation, and zero friction cross ecological collaboration in the Web3.0 era. The key to unlocking blockchain and the future world for everyone, while KEY Public Chain creates permissionless blockchain suitable for institutions and developers, making wallets and financial instruments more accessible without compromising the core principles of decentralization. The KEY chain will build a self evolving, infinitely scalable, and seamless blockchain infrastructure that connects the real and digital worlds.
Understanding the tokenomics of KEY (KEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KEY Price Prediction
Want to know where KEY might be heading? Our KEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
