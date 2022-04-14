Keys (KEYS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Keys (KEYS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Keys (KEYS) Information KEYS is a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain offering holders access, benefits, and rewards, much like a loyalty program where holding more KEYS equals more perks. It's at the core of an ecosystem aimed at revolutionizing real estate through innovative products such as web3 marketplace and a real-estate centric metaverse experience with e-commerce and gaming activities. Official Website: https://keys.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://dashboard.keys.xyz/KEYS_Whitepaper.pdf Buy KEYS Now!

Keys (KEYS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keys (KEYS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 630.96K $ 630.96K $ 630.96K All-Time High: $ 0.292797 $ 0.292797 $ 0.292797 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00063096 $ 0.00063096 $ 0.00063096 Learn more about Keys (KEYS) price

Keys (KEYS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Keys (KEYS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KEYS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KEYS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KEYS's tokenomics, explore KEYS token's live price!

KEYS Price Prediction Want to know where KEYS might be heading? Our KEYS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KEYS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!