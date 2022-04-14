khaokheowzoo (KHEOWZOO) Tokenomics
khaokheowzoo (KHEOWZOO) Information
kheowzoo是全球首个华语社区推动的CTO龙头项目。社区坚持长期主义建设，反对当下恶性PVP对meme文化的侵害。 以打造加密世界和谐共荣的文化家园为主旨，社区致力于“给所有流浪动物提供一个家，给所有无家可归的meme holder提供一个家”。我们呼唤广大热爱和平、热心建构文化社区的meme爱好者加入。
kheowzoo CTO: Home of Meme Animals! Led by a Chinese team as a CTO project, kheowzoo gives every meme animal a home and provides a place for crypto players tired of endless PVP. kheowzoo is the world's first CTO leading project promoted by the Chinese community. The community adheres to long-term construction and opposes the current vicious PVP infringement on meme culture. With the purpose of creating a cultural home for harmony and co-prosperity in the crypto world, the community is committed to "providing a home for all stray animals and a home for all homeless meme holders." We call on meme lovers who love peace and are enthusiastic about building cultural communities to join us.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KHEOWZOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KHEOWZOO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.