KIATOKEN (KIA) Information KIATOKEN is a purpose-driven cryptocurrency built on the Polygon network, designed to create social impact through the power of decentralized finance. It serves as a donation and reward token for a wide range of charitable causes, including helping children with special needs, protecting the environment, supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds, assisting the homeless, and funding animal shelters. By integrating blockchain technology with real-world missions, KIATOKEN enables transparent, traceable, and fast transactions for donations and community engagement. The project also offers features like staking and community incentives, encouraging users to both contribute to meaningful change and benefit from holding KIA. Official Website: https://kiahelps.com Whitepaper: https://kiahelps.com/whitepaper/ Buy KIA Now!

KIATOKEN (KIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KIATOKEN (KIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 82.10K $ 82.10K $ 82.10K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 164.19K $ 164.19K $ 164.19K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00016419 $ 0.00016419 $ 0.00016419 Learn more about KIATOKEN (KIA) price

KIATOKEN (KIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KIATOKEN (KIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIA's tokenomics, explore KIA token's live price!

