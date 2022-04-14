Kibble (KIBBLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kibble (KIBBLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kibble (KIBBLE) Information Cat.town is a Idle game built on a custom Smart Contract on Base. Cat.town is backed by the Kibble token to give players an in-game currency to use to buy accessories for their cats as well as buy special items within the game. Official Website: https://cat.town Buy KIBBLE Now!

Kibble (KIBBLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kibble (KIBBLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 748.14K $ 748.14K $ 748.14K Total Supply: $ 338.77M $ 338.77M $ 338.77M Circulating Supply: $ 177.00M $ 177.00M $ 177.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.43M $ 1.43M $ 1.43M All-Time High: $ 0.051158 $ 0.051158 $ 0.051158 All-Time Low: $ 0.0030904 $ 0.0030904 $ 0.0030904 Current Price: $ 0.00422677 $ 0.00422677 $ 0.00422677 Learn more about Kibble (KIBBLE) price

Kibble (KIBBLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kibble (KIBBLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIBBLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIBBLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIBBLE's tokenomics, explore KIBBLE token's live price!

