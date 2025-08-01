What is Kick (KICK)

Kick Ecosystem describes itself as a set of synergistically interacting fintech tools that form a “one-stop-shop” for every user from all over the world. These transformative tools cover all financial needs. KickToken acts as a central currency, which resides on the Ethereum platform. Kick Ecosystem offers a productive approach to cryptocurrency investors by identifying the needs of the modern world. The ecosystem comprises an exchange (KickEX.com), a referral program KickRef (ref.kickex.com), a white label token sale solution (KickDesk), STO listing and trading, a unified login system (KickID), a multicurrency wallet (KickWallet), a crypto payment gateway (KickPay), ad network integration (KickCPA), a mobile app (KickMobile), a messaging service (KickMessenger), a crypto markets research institute KickAcademy (academy.kickex.com) and exchange-pricing solutions (AICO and IECO). For more information on the token and ecosystem please visit KickEX.com and ref.kickex.com

Kick (KICK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kick (KICK) Tokenomics

