Kiirocoin (KIIRO) Information Kiiro Chain's overarching vision is firmly anchored in the creation of an infinitely scalable distributed high-performance computing network. This network is poised to emerge as a pivotal cornerstone within the landscape of AI-integrated metaverse technologies. By harnessing the potential of this network, Kiiro Chain aspires to establish itself as a market leader and become the most important computing infrastructure in the era of AI. Official Website: https://kiirocoin.org Whitepaper: https://kiirocoin.org/assets/docs/Kiiro_Whitepaper.pdf

Kiirocoin (KIIRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kiirocoin (KIIRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.66K $ 19.66K $ 19.66K Total Supply: $ 15.70M $ 15.70M $ 15.70M Circulating Supply: $ 15.70M $ 15.70M $ 15.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.66K $ 19.66K $ 19.66K All-Time High: $ 0.928142 $ 0.928142 $ 0.928142 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0012517 $ 0.0012517 $ 0.0012517 Learn more about Kiirocoin (KIIRO) price

Kiirocoin (KIIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kiirocoin (KIIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIIRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIIRO's tokenomics, explore KIIRO token's live price!

