The live KIKICat price today is 0 USD. Track real-time KIKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KIKI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About KIKI

KIKI Price Info

What is KIKI

KIKI Official Website

KIKI Tokenomics

KIKI Price Forecast

KIKICat Price (KIKI)

1 KIKI to USD Live Price:

$0.00017089
$0.00017089
+3.30%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
KIKICat (KIKI) Live Price Chart
KIKICat (KIKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.102855
$ 0
+4.89%

+3.30%

-17.18%

-17.18%

KIKICat (KIKI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KIKI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KIKI's all-time high price is $ 0.102855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KIKI has changed by +4.89% over the past hour, +3.30% over 24 hours, and -17.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KIKICat (KIKI) Market Information

$ 170.88K
--
$ 170.88K
999.94M
999,940,449.958264
The current Market Cap of KIKICat is $ 170.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIKI is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999940449.958264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 170.88K.

KIKICat (KIKI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of KIKICat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIKICat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIKICat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIKICat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.30%
30 Days$ 0-49.03%
60 Days$ 0-71.18%
90 Days$ 0--

What is KIKICat (KIKI)

The $KIKI project is a unique blend of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and digital IP, built on the Solana blockchain. It transforms KIKI, a globally recognized Giphy IP with over 11 billion views, into a next-generation AI-driven meme coin. The purpose of the project is to establish $KIKI as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and innovation in the Web3 space. $KIKI serves as the first AI-powered digital IP capable of autonomously evolving its narrative and generating content through generative AI. It is designed to drive engagement and community participation through its AI Agent, which empowers users to create and interact with memes, stories, and digital assets in a novel way. Backed by the world’s largest meme community ($SHIB ecosystem) and prominent Web3 backers, $KIKI combines strong community-driven narratives, cutting-edge AI technology, and the global appeal of meme culture to redefine the future of the meme economy. The project also features permanently locked liquidity and an immutable smart contract for enhanced stability and security, ensuring long-term sustainability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KIKICat (KIKI) Resource

Official Website

KIKICat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KIKICat (KIKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KIKICat (KIKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KIKICat.

Check the KIKICat price prediction now!

KIKI to Local Currencies

KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KIKICat (KIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KIKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KIKICat (KIKI)

How much is KIKICat (KIKI) worth today?
The live KIKI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KIKI to USD price?
The current price of KIKI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KIKICat?
The market cap for KIKI is $ 170.88K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KIKI?
The circulating supply of KIKI is 999.94M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KIKI?
KIKI achieved an ATH price of 0.102855 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KIKI?
KIKI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of KIKI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KIKI is -- USD.
Will KIKI go higher this year?
KIKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KIKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:44:57 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

