What is Kill Zero (K0)

Kill Zero is a meme token dedicated to the mission of eliminating zeros. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and was created by a developer who is fed up with rug pulls, pump and dump schemes, and honeypots. The intention is to create a level playing field for all investors. Kill Zero is minted in a fair manner, and the founder, an experienced BSC developer, has a proven track record with projects that have reached more than 2000x returns. You can check their history on their Twitter account.

Kill Zero (K0) Resource Official Website

Kill Zero (K0) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kill Zero (K0) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about K0 token's extensive tokenomics now!