What is Kilopi (LOP)

What is the project about? Kilopi is an ecosystem where people can involve and contribute without worrying about justice. Every person who involves and contributes to this ecosystem, would eventually receive a share of the Kilopi [LOP] tokens. Kilopi [LOP] token is the main asset of this organization. Every service that is being built by Kilopi, would have a function regarding the Kilopi [LOP] token. What makes your project unique? Kilopi is building sustainable dApps in many categories, mainly online games without requiring the players to pay. History of your project. Kilopi project has been started to be developed in 2019. The project has many sustainable dApps already working in many categories. 2 games, 1 staking dApp, 1 D.A.O dApp, 1 poll dApp and 1 transparency dApp What’s next for your project? Kilopi will keep updating the dApps which are already running and will develop many new sustainable dApps in many categories. What can your token be used for? MoM(Game): PlayToEarn Pathfinder: PayToGetService D.A.O: PayToVote, VoteToEarn Skallia(Game): PlayToEarn Collector: InvestToEarn

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kilopi (LOP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kilopi (LOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kilopi (LOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOP token's extensive tokenomics now!