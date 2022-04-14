Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics
Kimchi (KIMCHI) Information
Kimchi was born from the Pickle & Fluffy Pickle merger to create one spicy Pickle! Meme coins have captured the imagination of the crypto community with their viral appeal and grassroots movements. However, they often lack fundamental utility and sustainability. Shiba AI seeks to transcend these limitations by integrating artificial intelligence into its ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for meme coins.
Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kimchi (KIMCHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kimchi (KIMCHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KIMCHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KIMCHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KIMCHI's tokenomics, explore KIMCHI token's live price!
KIMCHI Price Prediction
Want to know where KIMCHI might be heading? Our KIMCHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.