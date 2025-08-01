Kin Price (KIN)
Kin (KIN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 3.36M USD. KIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KIN price information.
During today, the price change of Kin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-5.44%
-6.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that enables global permissionless transactions without the need for intermediaries. The Kin cryptocurrency is noninflationary, with a fully distributed supply that can't be increased. Kin was created in 2017 by Ted Livingston's Kik Inc. and initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain. In 2020, Kin became the first cryptocurrency to migrate to the Solana blockchain. The Solana blockchain enables Kin to efficiently scale for mainstream global adoption with near instant transactions and fees of just fractions of a penny. Additionally, Solana’s blockchain technology has 0% net carbon impact, providing a sustainable platform for the global Kin economy. Kin is used as money in a growing economy across independent websites, apps, games, and services including Code Inc.'s global payments platform, which empowers content creators and developers to monetize with micropayments. With Code’s permissionless payment platform, creators can charge as little as $0.05 for content they create online, unlocking new revenue streams not possible with traditional payment models due to fee structures. In 2024, Code Inc. received seed round funding from top VC firms USV and M13, as well as blockchain industry leaders Anatoly Yakovenko, Raj Gokal, Balaji Srinivasan, and others. In 2020, Kik Inc. agreed to a mutual settlement with the United States SEC, in which Kin was not required to be registered as a security, making Kin one of the few cryptocurrencies with regulatory clarity. Kin is fully decentralized. There is no centralized entity or foundation that manages the development of the Kin economy or speaks on its behalf. Rather, Kin is supported by an autonomous independent global community of stakeholders who are economically aligned and mutually incentivized to expand Kin's utility and collectively benefit from the value created as adoption grows. We are all Kin.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Kin (KIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KIN to VND
₫--
|1 KIN to AUD
A$--
|1 KIN to GBP
￡--
|1 KIN to EUR
€--
|1 KIN to USD
$--
|1 KIN to MYR
RM--
|1 KIN to TRY
₺--
|1 KIN to JPY
¥--
|1 KIN to ARS
ARS$--
|1 KIN to RUB
₽--
|1 KIN to INR
₹--
|1 KIN to IDR
Rp--
|1 KIN to KRW
₩--
|1 KIN to PHP
₱--
|1 KIN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KIN to BRL
R$--
|1 KIN to CAD
C$--
|1 KIN to BDT
৳--
|1 KIN to NGN
₦--
|1 KIN to UAH
₴--
|1 KIN to VES
Bs--
|1 KIN to CLP
$--
|1 KIN to PKR
Rs--
|1 KIN to KZT
₸--
|1 KIN to THB
฿--
|1 KIN to TWD
NT$--
|1 KIN to AED
د.إ--
|1 KIN to CHF
Fr--
|1 KIN to HKD
HK$--
|1 KIN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KIN to MXN
$--
|1 KIN to PLN
zł--
|1 KIN to RON
лв--
|1 KIN to SEK
kr--
|1 KIN to BGN
лв--
|1 KIN to HUF
Ft--
|1 KIN to CZK
Kč--
|1 KIN to KWD
د.ك--
|1 KIN to ILS
₪--