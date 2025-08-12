Kinesis Velocity Token Price (KVT)
Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is currently trading at 788.16 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KVT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KVT price information.
During today, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ -36.7067395132034.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -36.7067395132034
|-4.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kinesis Velocity Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-4.45%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is a fixed 300,000 limited-supply utility token. A 20% proportionate share of global transaction fees across the entire Kinesis Monetary System is distributed monthly in the physically backed Gold (KAU) and Silver (KAG) digital currencies to KVT holders. The KVT is a token hosted on the Stellar blockchain, offering low-cost transactions when transferring assets and widespread compatibility with wallets and services. KVT aligns long-term holder incentives with platform growth. As adoption and transaction volumes increase across the Kinesis ecosystem, the share of fee revenue distributed to KVT holders is based on platform activity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
