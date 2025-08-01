Kinetiq Staked HYPE Price (KHYPE)
Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) is currently trading at 39.66 USD with a market cap of $ 475.29K USD. KHYPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KHYPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KHYPE price information.
During today, the price change of Kinetiq Staked HYPE to USD was $ -4.35791062403329.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinetiq Staked HYPE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinetiq Staked HYPE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinetiq Staked HYPE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -4.35791062403329
|-9.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kinetiq Staked HYPE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-9.90%
-6.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KHYPE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KHYPE to VND
₫1,043,652.9
|1 KHYPE to AUD
A$61.473
|1 KHYPE to GBP
￡29.745
|1 KHYPE to EUR
€34.5042
|1 KHYPE to USD
$39.66
|1 KHYPE to MYR
RM169.3482
|1 KHYPE to TRY
₺1,612.5756
|1 KHYPE to JPY
¥5,949
|1 KHYPE to ARS
ARS$54,403.2084
|1 KHYPE to RUB
₽3,218.409
|1 KHYPE to INR
₹3,471.0432
|1 KHYPE to IDR
Rp650,163.8304
|1 KHYPE to KRW
₩55,623.9432
|1 KHYPE to PHP
₱2,310.195
|1 KHYPE to EGP
￡E.1,928.6658
|1 KHYPE to BRL
R$221.6994
|1 KHYPE to CAD
C$54.7308
|1 KHYPE to BDT
৳4,845.6588
|1 KHYPE to NGN
₦60,734.9274
|1 KHYPE to UAH
₴1,653.4254
|1 KHYPE to VES
Bs4,878.18
|1 KHYPE to CLP
$38,589.18
|1 KHYPE to PKR
Rs11,244.4032
|1 KHYPE to KZT
₸21,565.9182
|1 KHYPE to THB
฿1,303.2276
|1 KHYPE to TWD
NT$1,186.6272
|1 KHYPE to AED
د.إ145.5522
|1 KHYPE to CHF
Fr32.1246
|1 KHYPE to HKD
HK$310.9344
|1 KHYPE to MAD
.د.م361.6992
|1 KHYPE to MXN
$751.9536
|1 KHYPE to PLN
zł148.725
|1 KHYPE to RON
лв176.0904
|1 KHYPE to SEK
kr389.4612
|1 KHYPE to BGN
лв67.8186
|1 KHYPE to HUF
Ft13,896.0708
|1 KHYPE to CZK
Kč854.2764
|1 KHYPE to KWD
د.ك12.13596
|1 KHYPE to ILS
₪135.2406