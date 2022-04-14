King DAG (KDAG) Tokenomics
King DAG (KDAG) Information
KDAG is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.
Its unique KDAG architecture completely replaces the traditional directed acyclic graph (DAG). and is used to organize the blocks with a TPS capable of 30,000+ per second, which breaks the performance bottleneck of the consensus mechanism.
The "hug algorithm" instead of consensus completely solves the data consistency, and the "surf effect" greatly improves the random attribute of the node's legal reference, and realizes the high security of transaction privacy.
King DAG (KDAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for King DAG (KDAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
King DAG (KDAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of King DAG (KDAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KDAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KDAG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
