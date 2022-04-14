KING FOREVER (KFR) Tokenomics
KING FOREVER is adeflationary token designed to become scarce over time. All KING FOREVER holders will earn more tokens which are automatically sent to your wallet by simply holding KING FOREVER in your wallet. Watch the amount of KING FOREVER grow in your wallet as KING FOREVER token holders automatically receive a 3% fee from every transaction that occurs on the KING FOREVER network. The community receives over KING FOREVER tokens from the fees generated with each transaction. The NFT marketplace and a brand new game will be ready soon so joining our community before this happens ensure you a solid entry.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
