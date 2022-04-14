King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics

King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into King Kovu (LAZY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

King Kovu (LAZY) Information

$LAZY is a utility token built on the Base network, designed to power community-driven experiences and applications across the Lazy Lions ecosystem. It is used for membership access, in-game participation, digital collectibles, and reward systems. The token is integrated into various products including leaderboards, games, reroll mechanics for NFTs, and upcoming digital commerce tools. $LAZY supports decentralized engagement by enabling holders to participate in ecosystem governance and future unlocks through staking or locking mechanisms. The project aims to combine entertainment, loyalty, and digital ownership into a cohesive on-chain experience.

Official Website:
https://lazyonbase.com

King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for King Kovu (LAZY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 108.88K
$ 108.88K$ 108.88K
Total Supply:
$ 20.40M
$ 20.40M$ 20.40M
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.86M
$ 9.86M$ 9.86M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 225.30K
$ 225.30K$ 225.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01783687
$ 0.01783687$ 0.01783687
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00484901
$ 0.00484901$ 0.00484901
Current Price:
$ 0.01104604
$ 0.01104604$ 0.01104604

King Kovu (LAZY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of King Kovu (LAZY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LAZY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LAZY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LAZY's tokenomics, explore LAZY token's live price!

LAZY Price Prediction

Want to know where LAZY might be heading? Our LAZY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.