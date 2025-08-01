What is King Protocol (KING)

Restaking protocols can distribute rewards in any ERC-20 token. However, users typically receive fractional amounts of these rewards, making them inconvenient to claim or trade. This situation can lead to a frustrating user experience, with poor returns for restakers, low token utilization, and increased selling pressure on reward tokens. King Protocol (formerly known as LRT²) offers a solution through a unified restaking reward. KING represents a share of a vault full of restaking rewards. LRTs deposit restaking rewards into the vault and then mint and distribute KING to their restakers. This streamlined system significantly reduces transaction costs and improves the efficiency of restaking reward distribution. It is particularly beneficial for small stakers, who might otherwise find managing and trading fractional rewards challenging. For larger stakeholders, the ability to redeem or arbitrage the vault share tokens creates an active market, helping to stabilize the King token price and drive liquidity.

King Protocol (KING) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

King Protocol (KING) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of King Protocol (KING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KING token's extensive tokenomics now!