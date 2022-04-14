King Protocol (KING) Tokenomics
Restaking protocols can distribute rewards in any ERC-20 token. However, users typically receive fractional amounts of these rewards, making them inconvenient to claim or trade. This situation can lead to a frustrating user experience, with poor returns for restakers, low token utilization, and increased selling pressure on reward tokens.
King Protocol (formerly known as LRT²) offers a solution through a unified restaking reward. KING represents a share of a vault full of restaking rewards. LRTs deposit restaking rewards into the vault and then mint and distribute KING to their restakers.
This streamlined system significantly reduces transaction costs and improves the efficiency of restaking reward distribution. It is particularly beneficial for small stakers, who might otherwise find managing and trading fractional rewards challenging. For larger stakeholders, the ability to redeem or arbitrage the vault share tokens creates an active market, helping to stabilize the King token price and drive liquidity.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for King Protocol (KING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of King Protocol (KING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KING Price Prediction
Want to know where KING might be heading? Our KING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
