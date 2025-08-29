Kingnet AI (KNET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00247796 $ 0.00247796 $ 0.00247796 24H Low $ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00247796$ 0.00247796 $ 0.00247796 24H High $ 0.00592579$ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 All Time High $ 0.02019498$ 0.02019498 $ 0.02019498 Lowest Price $ 0.00199842$ 0.00199842 $ 0.00199842 Price Change (1H) +26.35% Price Change (1D) +75.62% Price Change (7D) +97.65% Price Change (7D) +97.65%

Kingnet AI (KNET) real-time price is $0.00443381. Over the past 24 hours, KNET traded between a low of $ 0.00247796 and a high of $ 0.00592579, showing active market volatility. KNET's all-time high price is $ 0.02019498, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199842.

In terms of short-term performance, KNET has changed by +26.35% over the past hour, +75.62% over 24 hours, and +97.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kingnet AI (KNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.30M$ 4.30M $ 4.30M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 999,977,657.42 999,977,657.42 999,977,657.42

The current Market Cap of Kingnet AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNET is 0.00, with a total supply of 999977657.42. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.30M.