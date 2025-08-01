What is KINO (KINO)

KINO is a community-driven character born from a glitch in the lore. He hatched from a Pudgy egg that was never meant for him — a vibrant green dino in a world of waddles. KINO represents a break from the expected, a character who bends the narrative rather than follows it. Built on Abstract, this project explores how lore, memes, and community can shape a culture coin with real identity. KINO doesn’t follow the chain. He tilts it. The story is open-ended, and every holder becomes part of what comes next. KINO is here to rewrite the narrative.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KINO (KINO) Resource Official Website

KINO (KINO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KINO (KINO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KINO token's extensive tokenomics now!