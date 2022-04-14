Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Information

Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid that transforms validator curation into a competitive governance game. Its mission is to strengthen Hyperliquid’s validator set and unlock new capital efficiency by turning staked HYPE into sHYPE — a fully composable liquid staking token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Kintsu is built on CoreWriter, Hyperliquid’s system contract for bridging HyperCore and HyperEVM. CoreWriter ensures that liquid staking is not siloed to the EVM layer:

Validator delegations, trading actions, and DeFi strategies all connect directly through CoreWriter.

sHYPE can move seamlessly between HyperCore’s trading engine and HyperEVM’s DeFi applications.

This makes sHYPE a natively composable collateral asset — one that aligns validator security with on-chain capital efficiency.