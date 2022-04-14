Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC) Information The kBTC product is a product to facilitate seamless staking service for Babylon BTC staking, at the same time taking advantage of the defi composability of the EVM chain. User send us BTC on bitcoin network, in exchange the same amount of kBTC would be minted to their address(minus a small amount of operation expense). The token can then also be used for staking, AMM as well as lending, across many supported network and platform. Official Website: https://app.kinza.finance/ Buy KBTC Now!

Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 6.70 Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 761.54K All-Time High: $ 115,267 All-Time Low: $ 76,818 Current Price: $ 113,663

Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kinza Babylon Staked BTC (KBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KBTC's tokenomics, explore KBTC token's live price!

