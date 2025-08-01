What is KIP (KIP)

Founded by AI PhDs and veterans, KIP Protocol is a decentralized AI framework for owners of AI apps, models and knowledge bases to deploy, connect and monetise their AI assets in Web3. It solves critical but neglected problems faced by AI developers to build decentralized AI products. A past winner of the Chainlink hackathon, the technology underlying KIP Protocol has been battle-tested commercially since 2022, and KIP boasts clients ranging from governments, NGOs, universities and large Web3 organisations. KIP tech is also used in innovative B2C platforms launching tokenised AI Agents, putting KIP at the cutting edge of DeAI development.

KIP (KIP) Resource Official Website

KIP (KIP) Tokenomics

