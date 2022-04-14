Discover key insights into Kira AI (KIRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Kira AI (KIRA) Information

KIRA: The Autonomous Execution Engine for Web3

Web3 isn’t just programmable anymore. It’s becoming sentient.

KIRA transforms user intent into live onchain execution. It understands prompts, routes capital, deploys contracts, manages timing, and protects trades through a unified autonomous engine built for the decentralized stack.

At its core, KIRA blends real-time market intelligence with smart automation. It validates trades before they happen, monitors gas conditions, adapts strategies mid-flow, and enables seamless execution across protocols and chains.

Autonomy isn’t coming. It’s already online