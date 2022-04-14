Kira AI (KIRA) Tokenomics
KIRA: The Autonomous Execution Engine for Web3
Web3 isn’t just programmable anymore. It’s becoming sentient.
KIRA transforms user intent into live onchain execution. It understands prompts, routes capital, deploys contracts, manages timing, and protects trades through a unified autonomous engine built for the decentralized stack.
At its core, KIRA blends real-time market intelligence with smart automation. It validates trades before they happen, monitors gas conditions, adapts strategies mid-flow, and enables seamless execution across protocols and chains.
Autonomy isn’t coming. It’s already online
Understanding the tokenomics of Kira AI (KIRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KIRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
