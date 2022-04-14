KiraKuru (KRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KiraKuru (KRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KiraKuru (KRA) Information Kira Kuru is an AI-driven hedge fund manager designed for everyday people, making sophisticated hedge fund strategies accessible to all. By leveraging cutting-edge AI models, ensuring transparency through blockchain technology, and utilizing DAO governance, Kira Kuru revolutionizes the investing landscape. It optimizes investment decisions with precision, effectively mitigates risks through advanced algorithms, and democratizes access to diverse financial opportunities. This innovative approach empowers individuals to participate in intelligent, data-driven wealth creation, breaking down traditional barriers and fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem for everyone. Official Website: https://kira.trading/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kira.trading/ Buy KRA Now!

KiraKuru (KRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KiraKuru (KRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 899.05K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 899.05K All-Time High: $ 0.03851997 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00089908 Learn more about KiraKuru (KRA) price

KiraKuru (KRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KiraKuru (KRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KRA's tokenomics, explore KRA token's live price!

KRA Price Prediction Want to know where KRA might be heading? Our KRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KRA token's Price Prediction now!

