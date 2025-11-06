KitCoin (KITTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.43% Price Change (7D) -18.39% Price Change (7D) -18.39%

KitCoin (KITTY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KITTY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KITTY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KITTY has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.43% over 24 hours, and -18.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KitCoin (KITTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.23K$ 19.23K $ 19.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.23K$ 19.23K $ 19.23K Circulation Supply 799.11M 799.11M 799.11M Total Supply 799,113,589.4102188 799,113,589.4102188 799,113,589.4102188

The current Market Cap of KitCoin is $ 19.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KITTY is 799.11M, with a total supply of 799113589.4102188. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.23K.