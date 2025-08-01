Kite Price (KITE)
Kite (KITE) is currently trading at 1.7 USD with a market cap of $ 1.44M USD. KITE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kite to USD was $ -0.211619620660554.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ +0.4865554700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ +0.0754043500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ +0.483662728618949.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.211619620660554
|-11.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4865554700
|+28.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0754043500
|+4.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.483662728618949
|+39.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-11.04%
-4.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 KITE to VND
₫44,735.5
|1 KITE to AUD
A$2.635
|1 KITE to GBP
￡1.275
|1 KITE to EUR
€1.479
|1 KITE to USD
$1.7
|1 KITE to MYR
RM7.259
|1 KITE to TRY
₺69.105
|1 KITE to JPY
¥255
|1 KITE to ARS
ARS$2,331.958
|1 KITE to RUB
₽136.578
|1 KITE to INR
₹148.665
|1 KITE to IDR
Rp27,868.848
|1 KITE to KRW
₩2,387.633
|1 KITE to PHP
₱98.974
|1 KITE to EGP
￡E.82.654
|1 KITE to BRL
R$9.503
|1 KITE to CAD
C$2.346
|1 KITE to BDT
৳207.706
|1 KITE to NGN
₦2,603.363
|1 KITE to UAH
₴70.873
|1 KITE to VES
Bs209.1
|1 KITE to CLP
$1,654.1
|1 KITE to PKR
Rs481.984
|1 KITE to KZT
₸924.409
|1 KITE to THB
฿55.76
|1 KITE to TWD
NT$50.915
|1 KITE to AED
د.إ6.239
|1 KITE to CHF
Fr1.377
|1 KITE to HKD
HK$13.328
|1 KITE to MAD
.د.م15.504
|1 KITE to MXN
$32.096
|1 KITE to PLN
zł6.358
|1 KITE to RON
лв7.548
|1 KITE to SEK
kr16.643
|1 KITE to BGN
лв2.907
|1 KITE to HUF
Ft594.609
|1 KITE to CZK
Kč36.533
|1 KITE to KWD
د.ك0.5202
|1 KITE to ILS
₪5.797