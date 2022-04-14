KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KITNET TOKEN (KITNET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) Information Kitnet Token is a company specialized in real estate investments in communities in Rio de Janeiro. Our main services include the purchase, renovation and sale of properties, rental management, real estate brokerage and property legalization. In addition, we offer investors the opportunity to participate in our real estate fund through the trading of tokens, providing them with a financial return proportional to the amount invested. Official Website: https://www.kitnettoken.com.br Whitepaper: https://kitnettoken.com.br/kitnettoken-whitepaper-v1.pdf Buy KITNET Now!

KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KITNET TOKEN (KITNET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 79.06K
Total Supply: $ 902.12M
Circulating Supply: $ 202.12M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 352.87K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00039115

KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KITNET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KITNET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KITNET's tokenomics, explore KITNET token's live price!

